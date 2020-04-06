Benin/Itsekiri crisis: Olu of Warri urges calm, sets up peace committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY –THE Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiamen Ikenwoli, has set up an ad-hoc committee to find a lasting solution to the crisis between the Benins and Itsekiris in Ologb, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Meanwhile, the committee has called on the warring parties to sheath their swords as they try to mediate in the recent crisis that has created tension in the oil rich community and led to the death of some persons in the community.

A statement yesterday by the committee’s chairman and Secretary, Chief Tesigiweno Pesssu, the Ojomo of Warri and Egert Omoneukanrin also condoled with the families who lost their loved ones to the crisis.

The statement said, “The committee also pleads with parties to exercise great caution and total restraint in their public utterances, especially in their media broadcasts and publications as the committee is doing everything possible to ensure that there is permanent peace in Ologbo.

“Already, the committee is in close touch with the Enogie of Ologbo, HRH Jackson Owen Akenzua and the Iyatesere of Warri Kingdom, who is also the leader of the Itsekiri of Ologbo, Chief Johnson Atseleghe and both parties have been very cooperative and are also desirous to see that peace returns to Ologbo in no distant time.

“We wish to sincerely express our condolences to families who lost their loved ones and properties to the crisis. The committee uses this opportunity to thank our two revered monarchs, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli for their wisdom, fatherly disposition on this matter for it not to have escalated beyond redemption.”

