Be wary, coronavirus is not malaria, Onuesoke tells rural dwellers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has told rural dwellers to be wary of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, insisting that the disease was not like malaria fever.

Onuesoke in an online chat with newsmen warned that coronavirus was a deadly disease, which could spread from person to person via contact with a carrier of the virus, expressing worry over the level of compliance in rural communities.

Also read:

He urged the people to comply with government order on social distancing, especially in designated market places during the period of the lockdown and beyond, calling on local authorities to do more in ensuring that rural dwellers comply with government directives on social distance as a way of containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Onuesoke maintained that all hands must be on deck to check the spread of the dreaded disease in the country, saying that “more should be done in enlightening rural dwellers, especially in designated market places that COVID-19 is a killer disease and not like our everyday malaria fever that should be taken lightly.

“From all indications, most rural communities have not fully come to terms with the dangers associated with social gathering as a quick and fast way of spreading the virus and that is very worrisome because it portends great danger if measures are not taken to check this negative trend”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: