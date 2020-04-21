Bayern’s Joshua Zirkzee turns back on Super Eagles

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr’s quest to convince Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee to play for Nigeria may have hit the rocks following his comments to VTBL.

Zirkzee was born in Holland to Nigerian parents and despite playing for the Dutch youth teams coach Rohr made an approach with the hope that the play will follow in the footsteps of Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Tyrone Ebuehi and lately Cyriel Dessers who earned his first call-up but the COVID-19 football postponements worldwide suspended his quest to play for Nigeria.

When asked about playing for the Netherlands Zirkzee told VTBL: “Oranje is a dream and as a young footballer I think it makes sense to dream about it.

The 18-year-old made his Bayern Munich debut in a Champions League match against Tottenham back in December, and he has scored three goals in five Bundesliga outings since then.

