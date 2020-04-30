Bayelsa West senatorial seat belongs to Sagbama – APC group

Kindly Share This Story:

A group in Bayelsa State, APC Grassroot Mobilization Sagbama/ Ekeremor, has said that the Bayelsa West Senatorial seat belongs to the Sagbama region of the state.

The group, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Ebide Brown, said only the region possess the right person who will adequately represent the state at the senate.

According to the statement, “The Chairman of APC GRASSROOT MOBILIZATION SAGBAMA/ EKEREMOR, Comrade Ebide Brown, after due consultation of all the members across the wards in Bayelsa West Senatorial district has come up with the notion that no politician in EKEREMOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA should nurse the ambition of contesting the senatorial bye-election.”

The group maintained that the vacant seat left by senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, the current deputy governor of Bayelsa State still belongs to Sagbama.

“There is an amicable political arrangement and understanding between SAGBAMA and EKEREMOR, truncation of this understanding is detrimental to the political history of the two Local Government Areas.

Below is the political history of representation with regards to the senate from the inception of democracy in 1999:

* Senator Emmanuel Tupele-ebi Diffa: 1999-2003. ( SAGBAMA)

* Senator John Kojo Brambaifa: 2003-2007( SAGBAMA)

* Senator Heineken Lokpobiri: 2007-2015 ( EKEREMOR)

* Senator Foster Ogola : 2015-2019 ( SAGBAMA)

* Senator Lawrence EWHRUDJAKPOR: 2019- February 2020( SAGBAMA).

The legislature is a cardinal institution of governance in a democracy. No one wants a senator that will be submerged in the national assembly. The APC GRASSROOT MOBILIZATION SAGBAMA/ EKEREMOR believes that it takes something special to be a Senator that will represent a Federal constituency; there are standards and qualities that make for distinction in the senate.

A good Senator must be eloquent and can supply the oratorical gloss to orchestrate points of significance during floor debates and must be able to excel at protecting the interest of the state and senatorial district of origin. The issue of restructuring and resource control are of great importance to the Ijaw nation now.

Beyond party lines, the former governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Seriake Dickson has the aforementioned qualities and capacity for effective and qualitative representation. Being a former member of the house of Representatives from 2007- 2012, the ex-governor will be a high ranking member when elected to represent Bayelsa west senatorial district.

Honourable Seriake Dickson has the energy, eloquence, wit, intelligence and influence to bring development to the people of SAGBAMA AND EKEREMOR as he did when he was governor in the construction of SAGBAMA- EKEREMOR road which is accessible for carrying of essential commodities in the lockdown due to the global pandemic. The ex-governor has experience and capacity to speak for the Ijaw nation at large in the Senate.

In conclusion, the aforementioned non-governmental organization under the chairmanship of Comrade EBIDE BROWN is unflaggingly supporting Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson’s senatorial bid. The body is calling on all political leaders across party lines to put their weights behind the ex-governor for effective and qualitative representation and legislation, convertible to tangible development.”

