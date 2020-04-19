Bayelsa govt imposes curfew on state as COVID-19 fears heighten

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Saturday imposed a five-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Freston Akpor, who disclosed this in a statement, said the curfew would run from 7: 00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and begins on Sunday (today).

Akpor said the curfew was to reinforce the ban on the social gatherings, particularly gatherings at night clubs, eateries, and nocturnal worship centres.

He urged security personnel to ensure the residents’ compliance with the directive. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: