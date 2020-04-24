Bayelsa Assembly passes N242.2bn budget for 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha

BAYELSA tate House of Assembly, yesterday passed the state 2020 budget estimate of N242.2billion. The appropriation bill, christened “Budget of Consolidation for Prosperity,” which was presented on Tuesday by Governor Spite Diri, was accorded accelerated consideration due to the exigencies of the moment.

Debating the budget estimate, members were unanimous in their views that the budget fully addressed all the key areas and laid commendable emphasis on the diversification of the state economy towards agriculture and small and medium scale enterprises.

The House lauded the governor for making provision for the completion of the three senatorial roads and other key projects across the state.

Speaking shortly after the passage of the appropriation bill, the Speaker, Mr Abraham Ingobere applauded members for their commitment to the service of the state.

He expressed the hope that the full implementation of the budget would meet the yearning and aspiration of the people.

The budget earmarked N51.65bilion for personnel cost, N52.33bilion for overhead, N91.48bilion for consolidated revenue fund charges while N46.74bilion goes to capital spending.

A breakdown of the budget showed that the lion share went to works and transport sectors with a total of N8.6bilion, followed by the agricultural sector which got N8bilion, education received N2.1bilion, health N1.75bilion, power/water N800million, housing/urban development N640million, sports N580million while trade, industry and investment got N430.938million.

Vanguard

