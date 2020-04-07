Breaking News
Bauchi: PDP restates commitment to fulfillment of electoral promises

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State said on Tuesday it would ensure the state government fulfills all its electoral campaign promises ahead of the 2023 election.

The party Publicity Secretary in the state, Malam Yahaya Zainabari, stated this during a chat with journalists in Bauchi.

He said the state party leadership is optimistic that the state government would fulfill its election promises to people of the state.

Zainabari said the current administration’s executions of numerous projects across the 20 local government areas of the state were sufficient evidence to show that the party was working hard to redeem all electoral promises in the state.

According to him, all ongoing projects are of significant benefit to the people.

Some of the ongoing projects, according to the party spokesman are water treatment centres, roads, hospitals, schools, primary healthcare centres, and human capital development.

Zainabari said Governor Bala Mohammed was religiously executing the party’s development agenda, adding that the government was also committed to reducing poverty in the state with the introduction of various poverty alleviation programmes. (NAN)

 

