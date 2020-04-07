Breaking News
Bauchi gov’s elder brother regains freedom, reunites with family ― Police

Mohammed's elder brother regains freedom, reunites with family ― Police

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigeria Police has said that the elder brother of Bauchi governor, Adamu Duguri has regained his freedom.

Public Relations Officer of Bauchi Command, Kamal Datti in a chat, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said, “With regards to your inquiries about this incident (kidnap of governor’s brother), I want to confirm to you that the victim has regained freedom and has reunited with his family today 7th April 2020.”

Vanguard

