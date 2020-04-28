Bauchi governor signs executive orders to control spread of Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has signed 2 executive orders in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor, on Tuesday, signed Executive Order No 001 of 2020 and the Bauchi State Infectious Diseases Prevention Regulation 2020, both geared towards ensuring that the pandemic is controlled in the state.

He said that the orders became necessary in order to check the spread of COVID-19 among the people of the state.

The governor explained that those on essential services delivery who do not wear a mask or observe the social distancing practice will be liable and fined the sum of N5,000 by a mobile court set up for that purpose.

Bala Mohammed further stated that anyone arrested for loitering during the period of the lockdown will be fined the sum of N5,000 upon conviction just as any vehicle arrested without any permission to come out will be fined the sum of N20,000.

“Anyone arrested operating commercial motorcycles which have been banned in the state will pay the sum of N10,000 as fine if convicted just and any tricycle operator who violates the two passengers limit will pay the sum of N10, 000 upon conviction by the court.

“This is a hard decision to take, but the government has to do the needful in order to protect the lives of the people of the state. My administration will continue to ensure that this pandemic does not spread to become community transmission problems,” the governor said.

