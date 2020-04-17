Battle for Imo North senate: Monarchs appeal to Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The battle for who will occupy the Imo North senatorial district seat, was yesterday intensified with some traditional rulers pleading that Ihitte/Uboma local government area, where the late Senator Ben Uwajumogu, hailed from, should retain the position in the zone.

The monarchs alongside other stakeholders from the area visited the commissioner for Special Projects, Simon Ebegbulem, in Ihitte/Uboma, where they unanimously asked the commissioner to help them send their message to Governor Hope Uzodinma.

In the visit were HRH Eze Uwa of Izunomi community, HRH Eze Basil Nwokeke of Nkumato community, HRH Eze Kelechi Okeke of Umuawueke and Eze U.K, of Ikperejere community.

Also part of the visit were a former Transition committee chairman of the area, Boniface Okafor and High Chief Tony Anyanwu among others.

Among other things, they endorsed Mark Uchendu, one of their own for the Senate seat, saying that, “It will be politically and morally unfair to deny Ihitte/Uboma the Senate position after the sudden demise of Ben Uwajumogu, who is from our area”.

