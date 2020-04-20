Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, has said bandits killed 47 people in Katsina State over food.

Major-General Enenche said it was after palliatives were shared among residents of the communities that the bandits invaded, asking the villagers to give up their food.

The general said this at a briefing where the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, DICON, unveiled its locally-produced low-cost mechanical ventilator called DICOVENT.

DICOVENT is capable of using electricity and rechargeable batteries, if need be, in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Also unveiled by DICON were Personnel Protective Equipment, PPE, for health workers, and hand sanitiser it called DICOSANZ.

Also at the briefing was the Director-General of DICON, Major-General Victor Ezugwu.

While answering a question as to how bandits killed 47 people in Katsina State, even when the military said its troops, backed by air strikes, killed some bandits in the state, General Enenche noted that the location of the attacks were different.

He added that Sunday’s incident occurred following the bandits’ search for food.

According to him, “what happened, and which was confirmed by the Police, is that palliatives were shared to the people of the three communities.

“After sharing, bandits attacked the villages, demanding for the foodstuffs and other palliatives, which the villagers refused to give.

“That is why they resorted to killing the villagers and taking away the foodstuffs and other items.”

On the preparedness of the military to help in the fight against COVID-19, Enenche said: “The devastating pandemic of COVID 19 has brought a lot of hardship, agony and pains across the globe.

“The national response to the fight against this virus is not without challenges, ranging from a thorough understanding of the disease to the astronomically high demand for personal protective equipment, mechanical ventilators and other materials to manage the Pandemic.

“Therefore, in response to the CDS directive to the Armed Forces to articulate strategic intervention to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, DICON, has taken the lead among others, to provide a local content-driven response to address the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE.”

