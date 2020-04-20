Bandits kill 47 in Katsina villages — Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma

Armed bandits, weekend, reportedly unleashed mayhem and killed 47 residents of some villages in Katsina State.

It was gathered that the bandits attacked some villages in Danmusa, Safana and Dutsin-ma local government areas, where they killed villagers observing lockdown imposed because of COVID-19.

Confirming the attacks, yesterday, the state’s police command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, said security agents were on the trail of the assailants.

He said during the attack, the bandits killed 14 persons in Kurecin Atai in Danmusa Local Government Area, while four persons were killed at Kurecin Giye and six in Kurecin Dutse in Dutsin-ma Local gGovernment Area.

Similarly, he further disclosed that 19 persons were killed in Makauwachi and four in Daule village.

Isah said a combined team of the police, army, DSS, Air Force and civil defence operatives are currently in the area to track down the assailants.

