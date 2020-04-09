Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Bandits kidnapped a corpse and about 15 peasants in Kaduna State, along the dreaded Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Wednesday, with one killed.

The victims, who were on their way to the burial of Malam Yahuza mai Hula, mainly family members, ran into the bandits who laid siege on the notorious Birnin-Gwari Road that connects Kaduna and Niger states.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in Kaduna State, ASP Muhammad Jalige, told journalists that the Command was yet to be briefed on the incident by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of the area where the bandits struck.

According to a source, “three members of the same family and sympathisers were traveling to Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State for a burial when bandits from the bushes appeared from the bushes.

“The bandits, who rode on bikes, had earlier besieged Unguwan Yaku. It was there that a woman and her children were stopped, while conveying the remains of their breadwinner from Zaria for burial.

“The bandits shot the driver and he died. The vehicle lost control and fell into an eroded pit and while the confusion ensued, an oncoming vehicle drew the attention of the bandits, which enabled the victims dashed into the bush and escape.

“Sadly, another son of the woman, who later came to look for his mother, met the bandits and was kidnapped.

“From Tuesday night to Wednesday, two other sons of the deceased, who were in a separate journey to Birnin-Gwari for the burial, together with other relations from neighbouring towns, were also kidnapped.”

