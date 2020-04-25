Banditry: Security forces wipe out 89 bandits in Zamfara forest, burn down camps

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji fighting to rid the North West of armed bandits, on Friday, backed by Helicopter gunships of the Nigerian Airforce and Police Special Forces, stormed the notorious den of bandits in Zurmi forest and after hours of air and Land bombardment, killed 89 of the bandits and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition.

During the firefight confrontation, several kidnap victims were rescued while scores of rustled cows were recovered.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations confirmed the onslaught on Saturday in Abuja.

Enenche said, “Troops of Sector 9 Operation Hadarin Daji on 24 April 2020 supported by Troops of 35 Battalion and Quick Response Group of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Two helicopter gunships of the Nigerian Air Force, personnel of Nigeria Police Force and elements of Nigerien Army, neutralised bandits, recover arms and ammunition along Gidan Jaja in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“During the operation, 89 bandits were neutralized and unconfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered include: 19 AK 47 rifles, 1 PKT machine gun, 9 magazines, 167 rounds of 7.62 (Special), one dane gun and one locally made pistol were recovered.

“There was no loss of troops or equipment on our side. “Additionally, 322 rustled cows, 77 motorcycles and 9 cell phones were recovered.

“Five kidnapped victims comprising 3 females and 2 males were rescued.

“The bandits’ camps were cleared by troops. The formal handover of kidnapped victims and rustled cows will be carried out following due process.

“The Chief Defence Staff hereby congratulates the Troops for this commendable feat.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: