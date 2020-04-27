Ban on Journalists: PDP has a duty to rein in Gov. Umahi — Ebonyi indigenes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Ebonyi State indigenes in the diaspora have asked the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to call their governor, Dave Umahi, to order, saying the purported ban placed on two journalists in the state is capable of demarketing the party.

The indigenes under the aegis of Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora AESID in a statement on Monday said the National Working Committee NWCof the PDP must caution the governor against maladministration and moves capable of dwindling the party’s own fortunes in the future elections.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu, the group said the PDP has a duty to caution governor against what he described as “undemocratic practices and ensure that his actions, on behalf of the party, do not undermine its enviable democratic credentials.”

“The recent disgraceful and most unwarranted ban placed on two Journalists deployed to cover Ebonyi State by the Management of Vanguard and The Sun Newspapers respectively is not ideal of a Democratic Party which PDP represents.

“The Journalists were being punished not because of their incompetence but because they have demonstrated independent reasoning and have refused to be corrupted or intimidated in the discharge of their duties.

“The PDP needs to caution Governor Dave Umahi against making unguarded and careless utterances capable of undermining the democratic gains of the party in the state.

“People will not forget in a hurry the example of the gag order issued by Umahi to Civil Servants in the state recently not to speak out against any government policy however unpopular; the governor threatened to fire such public officer from the Civil Service.

“We call on the national leadership of the PDP to rise up to the challenges imposed on its peculiar position to rein in the governor and ensure that he remains respectful of democratic norms in leading the government and people of Ebonyi state on its behalf.

“We believe that for the PDP to safeguard its democratic reputation, it must not overlook obvious disrespect for the rule of law and must, therefore, bring Governor Dave Umahi to book and caution his approach. You can not halt freedom of speech, or ban journalists from going about their constitutional duties. If the PDP refuses to caution Governor Umahi, he will mortgage Ebonyi state to the APC; and we all know what that means for the 2023 general elections”, the group stated.

