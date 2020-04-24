Ban on Journalists: Fmr Ebonyi SSG to Umahi: To be Gov isn’t licence to dictatorship

Kindly Share This Story:

Ebonyi Commissioner for Information should tender an apology within 48 hours

By Peter Okutu

The Former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government (SSG), Professor Bernard Odoh, Friday, berated Governor David Umahi, over his recent banning of Mr Chijioke Agwu of the Sun Newspapers and Mr Peter Okutu of the Vanguard Newspapers from entering the Ebonyi State Government House for life.

The pronouncement was made during a live broadcast by the Governor at the new Government House, Abakaliki.

The two journalists were banned from the Government House and other government facilities in the state because their reports were deemed offensive by the Governor.

Odoh, who condemned the purported ban regretted that all the actions and utterances of Governor David Umahi recently showed nothing but the behaviour of a man who has total disregard for his people.

The former state scribe urged the Governor to immediately tender an unreserved apology to the two journalists, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the good people of Ebonyi state.

Prof. Odoh in a statement on Friday in Abakaliki titled ‘Ebonyi Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi Should Apologize’ urged “the people of Ebonyi state to remain calm and law-abiding even in the face of these unwarranted provocations from the Governor.”

According to the statement: “We are living in a time of most profound upheaval that demands leaders’ empathy and care. Most people are going through the worst mental, psychological and emotional experiences ever, thus, compelling leaders globally to show greater compassion to citizens. But Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State doesn’t understand that our people, by whose mandates he is the Governor deserve at least minimal respect and treatment with a reasonable degree of human dignity.

“In the past couple of days, I have read his deplorable outbursts and chastisement of journalists in Ebonyi with deep concern and worries. One wonders where he derives his powers from? His approach to minor civil interactions and engagements is at best, VERY UNDEMOCRATIC and exceedingly DICTATORIAL to say the least.

“When I resigned from the position of SSG in April 2018, I chronicled my reasons for quitting the job among which were; his high-handedness and intolerance to contrary opinions. Despite our differences in views on governance, I wrote him a personal letter before the commencement of his second tenure in office and captioned how he should lead Ebonyians with empathy, love and respect and also; to be mindful of his actions which were capable of creating disorder in the system should he continue to operate like an emperor.

“These past few days, his actions and utterances show the behaviour of a man who has total disregard for the led.

“Ebonyi residents deserve better than these tyrannical onslaughts from a man who is ordinarily supposed to be accountable to his people. These actions and utterances of the governor denigrate our collective sacrifices towards improving the well-being of our people.

“We are not all conquered people. I feel obligated to speak and to express my disgust at the Governor’s outbursts and unguided utterances.

“The security agencies in the State are enjoined to ensure that the rights and privileges of the citizens whom he swore to protect are not trampled upon. I plead with the peace-loving people of Ebonyi State to remain calm and law-abiding even in the face of these unwarranted provocations.

“I encourage Governor Umahi to apologise to residents and journalists over these actions. Being a governor is not a license to cynicism and abuse of human rights”.

Meanwhile, the leadership and members of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ebonyi State Council, Friday further condemned the illegal and unconstitutional arrest and life ban of the Vanguard Correspondent, Mr Peter Okutu and Sun Correspondent, Mr Chijioke Agwu by the Ebonyi State Government.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Chapel, Mr Samson Nwafor, the group noted: “Following our meeting on Thursday, 23rd April 2020, with the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, on possible means of resolving the ‘life ban’ imposed on two of our members, we hereby make the following clarifications:

“That the meeting was held at the instance of the commissioner to appease members of the Chapel. That there was never a joint press briefing at the end of the meeting between the Correspondents’ Chapel and the Commissioner.

“That the purported joint press briefing where our Chairman, Mr Jacob Ogodo, was quoted to have eulogized the Governor for arresting our members, was a ruse and a calculated attempt to smear the image of the Chapel, its leadership and confuse the general public.

“That rather than focusing on the issues raised, especially as it concerns lifting of the ‘life ban’ on two of our members,Mr. Chijioke Agwu of The Sun Newspaper and Mr Peter Okutu of Vanguard Newspaper, and ways to ensure that the lives of Journalists operating in the State are guaranteed, the Commissioner embarked on pernicious propaganda to save his job and drag members of the Chapel to the mud.

“We make bold to state that this is an act of betrayal and wish to demand that the Commissioner retracts the statement with apologies within 48hours. We equally condemn the illegal arrest, intimidation, harassment and ‘life ban’ imposed on two of our members, The Sun and the Vanguard Correspondents, and the inciteful statement against Journalists in the State.

“We commend the National leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), International Press Council (IPC), Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Projects (SERAP), Civil Liberty Organisations (CLOs), and host of other non-state actors for standing by Journalists in Ebonyi State in this trying moment and wish to assure them of our commitment to protect the spirit and letter of our noble profession as enshrined in section 22 and 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”

