Ban of journalists for life: Umahi bows to pressure, pleads for co-operation

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday pleaded with journalists to put behind them, the recent impasse involving the Correspondent of Vanguard, Mr. Peter Okutu and The Sun Correspondent, Mr. Chijioke Agwu and himself.

The governor had last week ordered the arrest of the two journalists and equally banned them from entering the Ebonyi State Government House and government facilities in the state.

But in a similar live broadcast yesterday at the New Government House, Abakaliki, the governor stated that the development was not intentional.

He called for media partnership geared towards the development of the state.

“I have directed that the unfortunate incident with the press was not intentional but I am asking everybody to disregard what has happened. Because we are all partners in progress, let us work together. But I will advise that you please cross check information.

“There are certain write-ups that people are not happy about and that is why I said, please let everybody down tools in love and work together. I specifically asked that the Sun and Vanguard reporters to be invited. As a father, when you beat a child with one hand, you bring the child back with another hand.

“I believe strongly that if anybody wants to intentionally bring you down, he can’ t pull you down standing. He will certainly go down with you. And you may even rise above him. But the single way to be happy in life is to be happy with success.

“I want to invite the press for partnership and also ask them to please help build the state. Nobody said you should do preferential reporting, nobody said you should not report the truth because our state is peculiar. Everybody has forgotten what happened. Let’s work together.”

