Bamidele donates N10m to Ekiti govt’s campaign against COVID-19

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele, on Wednesday donated N10 million to the state government’s campaign against the coronavirus pandemic.

The senator disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Bamidele’s gesture came barely 24 hours after Governor Kayode Fayemi set up an eight-man Support Account Committee to tackle the pandemic in the state.

He said: “The donation is my way of identifying with the state government and the people in combating the pandemic.

“This patriotic zeal is an additional step after all the 109 senators had resolved to donate half of our monthly salaries to the national COVID-19 Account.”

Bamidele said he had directed that N5million should be given to the state’s COVID-19 committee, while another N5 million be given to the centrally coordinated COVID-19 food Initiative in the state.

He also called on well-meaning indigenes of the state to complement the ongoing efforts of Fayemi’s administration to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He added: “I, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele has started by donating a sum of N10 million to fight the scourge.

“Other federal lawmakers from Ekiti will definitely do something in a matter of days as well.

“A sum of N5million has been paid into the State’s COVID-19 account while the remaining N5 million will go into the centrally coordinated food drive initiative specifically targeted at the vulnerable population in the senatorial district.

“I am appealing to other illustrious leaders, sons, and daughters of Ekiti to join hands with the state government by contributing sacrificially to the COVID-19 account to augment what the government can mobilise.

“The House of Representatives members and senators from Ekiti had since last week been distributing hand sanitisers, hand washing soaps, and buckets in their various constituencies.” (NAN)

Vanguard

