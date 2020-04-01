Bala, Bauchi gov, speaks from self-isolation: I am stable, doing well

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who spoke while in self-isolation, has assured the citizens of the state and other Nigerians that he is stable and doing well.

This came as the governor assured the people of the state of relief materials to cushion the effect of the lockdown of the state, following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The governor spoke from self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19, in a short video sent to the people of the state and Nigerians in general.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on New Media, Lawal Muazu, informed that Governor Bala commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the measures taken to contain the virus in the country.

ALSO READ:

Bala said: “My dear people of Bauchi State and people of Nigeria, I am coming to thank you and most importantly to thank Allah and our leaders, especially Ulamas, supporters and Nigerians who have shown sympathy to me.

“By nature of this isolation, after I tested positive to coronavirus, by the grace of Allah, up till this moment, I have no symptoms of the virus.

“I have remained very stable at the moment. I think I am very very well. But I will continue to be in isolation to comply with regulations of the physicians.”

The governor, who expressed satisfaction with performance of the state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 headed by the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, said already governors of Nigeria had agreed to support citizens at this period of need.

The Bauchi governor added: “Our team in the state, under the chairmanship of Senator Baba Tela, is doing good. So far so good, we are discussing with our colleagues (governors), and I must to thank our President for the palliative for Nigerians at this critical time of coronavirus.

“I am still leading very well and I appreciate your prayers and support. I never knew I have so much of my people till now. This isolation has been putting some burden of responsibility on me. May Allah get us out of this calamity.”

He assured that when discharged from isolation, he would reflect and come up with solutions to the challenges facing the people of the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: