BAF presents food items to Keke and Okada riders in Isoko nation

By Perez Brisibe

IN continuation of its humanitarian drive in cushioning the impact of the lockdown in Delta State, the Bashorun Askia Foundation, BAF, has presented food items to commercial tricycles and motorcycles operators popularly referred to as Keke and Okada riders in Isoko nation.

The foundation headed by the managing director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, also presented food items to non-Isoko indigenes in the area as well as the executives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in Isoko South and Isoko North council areas.

The items presented include; Cartoons of noodles, bags of rice and gallons of vegetable oil.

Making the presentation to the people at the Isoko Development Union, IDU in company of the President General of IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe flanked by other Isoko leaders, the DESOPADEC boss stated that the exercise was in continuation of the previous donations to the 22 clans of Isoko nation as part of modalities to cushion the impact of the lockdown.

Speaking on behalf of the Okada and Keke riders, chairman of Isoko North chapter of the association, Aboma Victor expressed deep appreciation for the kind gesture while praying God to bless and protect Chief Ogieh for the donations with the Bishop of Oleh diocese (Church of Nigeria- Anglican Communion) Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor receiving items on behalf CAN from both council areas.

Commending the gesture of Chief Askia on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chief Amadhe applauded his humanitarian drive and prayed God to replenish his pocket a million fold.

