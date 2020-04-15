Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade on Wednesday declared that automatic employment be given to 8000 youths between the ages of 18 to 35 years in the state starting from Tuesday next week.

Ayade made the declaration at CROSPIL in Calabar on Wednesday while distributing stimulus package to vulnerables as well as citizens who cannot fend for themselves due to age, incapacitated or disabled across the 18 LGAs of the state.

His words:” Distributing food is not the real palliative, the real palliative is in giving people jobs. Palliative which is temporal is for poor and vulnerable who cannot fend for themselves.

“We are starting the real palliative on Tuesday, whether you are a gardener or cleaner whatever you can do, we will give a job but we can only pay you 30,000, if you know you need it and want to earn that amount, please put down your names and phone numbers, you will be contacted.

“The food will be shared through our traditional rulers to all the 18LGAs we want it to get the grassroots, this is not about political party, it is about governance, we will also give to churches and various religious organisation to distribute because they know the people well.

“This is a time to show humanity, humanity does not colour or ethnicity, we need to stop spreading fear about the pandemic, what we need is to show the people love especially at this critical time, fear and hunger are killing people even more than the pandemic.

“We want to thank President Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for granting us clearance to deliver our rice seedlings to states.

“We have built industries and made serious investment, Federal government support is key, we need more of their support so that we can achieve more growth and development in our economy and even more.

