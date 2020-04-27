Atiku’s son recovers, tests negative to COVID- 19 twice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Mr Atiku Mohammed Atiku-Abubakar, son of Nigeria’s former vice-president, has tested negative twice to the COVID-19 pandemic and going by the guidelines of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has recovered from the disease.

“I have just received my second consecutive negative result. My discharge is currently being processed, and I hope to be home this evening,” Atiku-Abubakar told newsmen on Monday.

Recall that Atiku-Abubakar was first confirmed to have contracted the virus on March 19 and was subsequently transferred to an isolation centre on the outskirts of the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The 31-year-old, however, failed to test negative for the virus until Monday, a 40-day ordeal that experts said could be among the longest ever recorded in the country since the first infection was confirmed in Lagos February 27.

It is instructive to note that it took Atiku-Abubakar 40 days to recover from a disease known to be prevalent among aged people ranging from 60.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: