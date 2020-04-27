Atiku’s son recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

Mohammed, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has been discharged from isolation centre after he recovered fully from COVID-19.

Mohammed, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, spent 40 days in the isolation facility.

In a statement he personally signed after he left the hospital, Mohammed thanked Nigerians for the support and prayers and implored them to keep praying for those still being treated for the pandemic that had killed 40 Nigerians.

He said his discharge from the hospital could not have come at a better time than in the month of Ramadan, a season marked by sacrifice and supplication to the Almighty Allah.

He said: “I thank the Almighty Allah for my recovery from the dreaded infection and also wish to express my sincere and deep appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill while I was being treated.

“In the course of life, we have no idea of what will happen to us because only the Almighty God knows our future.

“When COVID-19 first broke out in faraway China, I had no idea that I might be one of those to be infected. This is one of the everlasting lessons I can’t forget for the rest of my life.

“I have been humbled by this experience. Words cannot sufficiently convey the depth of my joy over my recovery and discharge.

“Since I tested positive after my return from abroad and my isolation for treatment, I was inundated with incredible expressions of goodwill by Nigerians.

“This pandemic has united the rich and the poor and, indeed, the rest of the world against this novel lethal virus that has caused economic and social disruptions globally.

“No matter our problems, however, we shouldn’t lose hope in our own country. Despite the limitations of our health system, the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control have done tremendously well.

“Our doctors, nurses, and other front line health workers also deserve accolades for their sacrifices and professionalism during this challenging period of our country.

“Every epidemic or pandemic comes with its lessons. The coronavirus has caught the world off guard and sent us reeling for solutions. It also reveals the weaknesses of our health systems in the developing world. It is an eye-opening experience for Nigeria and other developing nations.

“Thanks to coronavirus outbreak, we are now coming to terms with the necessity of adequate funding of our healthcare system. This disease has brought the rich, the poor, and the powerful to a common level.” (NAN)

