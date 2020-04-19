ASUTECH follows me everywhere I go –  Nwobodo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

SECOND Republic Governor of old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo has recounted that his legacy of pioneering establishment of a state University in Nigeria has continued to shadow his movement everywhere he goes.

Nwobodo said that graduates of the former Anambra State University of Technology, ASUTECH, have been on his trail, at home and abroad, eulogising his vision and for making them successful entrepreneur.

He said he was happy the testimonies were being made in his life time, noting that it was good the idea of a University of Technology paid off.

Nwobodo gave the testimony in Enugu, weekend, when the 1980-1990 Friends alumni of ASUTECH presented him palliatives shared to the less privileged citizens of Enugu South Local government, to cushion the effects of Covid-19 lockdown.

He expressed happiness that the alumni was giving back to the society and decided to use him as passage for the benevolence.

“When Jesus cured 10 lepers, only one came back to show appreciation and Jesus asked where the rest nine were. It shall be well with those who have remembered me.

“Everywhere I go, in UK, America and in Nigeria, students of ASUTECH keep testifying about my administration as Governor, about the scholarship they received that made them become what they are.

“While at abroad Chinua Achebe’s son came with a group of old ASUTH students and they all said the same thing about what the University made of them,” Nwobodo recounted.

He also recalled how the Federal government wanted to sabotage establishment of the state University by making offers to the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Kenneth Dike, but which he rejected and chose ASUTECH.

“Dike came and turned the University around for the best. At Abakaliki, Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi said he is what he is today because he passed through the University and I am happy that ASUTECH has metamorphosed into three separate Universities in Enugu, Awka and Abakaliki,” Nwobodo stated.

Leader of the alumni group, Engr. Armstrong Agbo said they where happy to celebrate Nwobodo while he is still alive and pleaded with the indigent beneficiaries to accept the palliative items in good fate.

