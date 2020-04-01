Astronomic rise of Sijibomi Ogundele

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Cosmopolitan businessman, Sijibomi Ogundele is no doubt a man in his own unique league. The resounding success he has recorded in business within a short while, tells a lot about his personality, business acumen and attention to details. Sijibomi has always been given to hard work in his resolve to excel in all his ventures, little wonder he has been able to carve a niche for himself in the construction of luxury homes within the space of five years.

Despite growing economic challenges, Sijibomi, last year, shocked sceptics by breaking various barriers, challenging status quo in the construction business and launching a masterpiece in Banana Island, Lagos to mark his organisation’s fifth anniversary tagged ‘SujimotoIs5’. The Flamboyant event had top dignitaries in attendance; celebrities, high net worth individuals, local and international acts and a-list musicians. It was a night of glitz and glamour!

Despite the dwindling economic situation in the country notwithstanding, his company sold-out seven months before completion, the magnificent ‘GuillianoBySujimoto – a luxury terrace apartment with two penthouses among other luxury features, located in Banana Island.

According to an inside source, the feat has never been achieved before in the country. “It has never happened for a construction company, who is barely five years in business to sell out all units of apartments.” the source revealed.

Consolidating on the success of the Guiliano, the luxury property icon is building Nigeria’s tallest residential building in Banana Island, known as the LucreziaBySujimoto. It will be the first building with a Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) façade and many more awesome features.

Sijibomi, a trained lawyer, is a calculated risk-taker, who possesses the mien of a tiger, more reason he has often linked his success to integrity, eye for quality and giving no room for mediocrity. In his words; “Quality sells itself! Create sugar and ants will follow. What is the sugar in this context? Unbeatable Value!”

Despite the influx of construction companies in the real estate and construction sector, Sujimoto has flourished immensely and have even started creating a first of its kind, 6-in-1 commercial hub in Nigeria known as the Sujimoto Place in the heart of Ikoyi. This record-breaking structure will feature a massive 4000-capacity event centre with a premium office space, an executive hotel, a rooftop lounge and bar, among other facilities.

As an innovator, this ‘Motomatics’ originator has also diversified by creating an arm of his business with the newly launched ‘Sujimoto Residence’ – a Luxury Short-Let Apartment in the heart of Ikoyi. According to a close source, “The diversification came after several agitations from luxury lovers who wanted a home-away-from-home experience.”

Sijibomi Ogundele is a believer in the Nigerian version of the American dream. His words “Despite our numerous shortcomings as a nation, I believe strongly in the potential of Nigeria, particularly her entrepreneurial Success. Look at the Dangote’s, the Otedola’s and the Alakija’s who have made 99% of their wealth from one country. If Nigeria can do it for them, I believe that Nigeria holds great promises for me too.”

A philanthropist who sees giving as an obligation than a CSR strategy. For him, when your neighbour is hungry, your chicken is not safe.

In the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Sijibomi and a group of young eminent business leaders from different parts of the nation, under the auspices of The New Leaders WhatsApp Group have joined other prominent corporate and individual business leaders to donate towards assisting the Federal Government of Nigeria in its efforts, to mitigate the expected impact of the pandemic in Nigeria.

In recognition of his sterling achievements, Sijibomi has been bestowed with numerous awards including a Leadership Award by the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, on behalf of the Ooni of Ife, under the auspices of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYFLF) – a forum set up by the Ooni himself to recognise young Nigerians making a difference. Also, the Ministry of Finance in recognition of his impact in the Real Estate sector gave him an Award of Excellence in Entrepreneurship.

