Askia mourns demise of Ex-naval Commanding Officer, Akpolo

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has described the death of former Command Intelligence Officer, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Good Omo-Owho Akpolo (Retd) as sad and painful.

The DESOPADEC boss in a condolence message to the Akpolo family on Tuesday, described the late naval chief as an accomplished warrior adding that he received the news of his demise with a heavy, sad and painful heart.

He said: “The Isoko nation, Uzere kingdom, Delta State and indeed Nigeria have lost a man of immeasurable competence and acuity. While we mourn his passage, we cannot but recall that Admiral Akpolo had an unblemished career in the armed forces of Nigeria commanding critical units that spanned but not limited to the Command Intelligence Officer, Eastern Naval Command; Flag Lieutenant to Chief of Naval Staff; Directing Staff, Command and staff College.

“Throughout his very busy career, Admiral Akpolo was ever conscious of his roots and was a pillar of support for the development and upliftment of the Uzere kingdom, unobtrusively ensuring that the Isoko nation is protected, and also worked consciously to defend the interests of Delta State and the Niger Delta region.

“For these and other innumerable contributions to humanity, we will forever remain indebted to our gentleman and gallant officer, who has left us to reside in eternity.

“We will miss his wise counsel in communal matters, we will always cherish Admiral Akpolo’s forthrightness in dealing with issues that seemed insurmountable, but which he always believed were resolvable.

“We are consoled that he is now sailing in the wings of the comforter, the all-knowing God, who has decided that He needs him now in His comfortable abode and we are thankful because we cannot question God’s wisdom.

“I pray that God will give our dear wife, Dr. Charity Akpolo, the children and grandchildren the fortitude to bear the loss of a doting father who had an enviable affection for his family and loved ones.”

