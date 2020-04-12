Aside coronavirus: 10 Nigerian news you might have missed

Kindly Share This Story:

Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) is probing assets worth about N1. 68 billion allegedly linked to a Commissioner in Lagos State, Sunday Vanguard learnt last week.

The probe was reportedly launched after the ICPC received a petition detailing assets allegedly linked to the Commissioner, a woman, in a remote area of the state.

The petition, written by a group, Parrot Deed International Network, and dated March 2, 2020, was addressed to the ICPC Chairman.

Boko Haram according to Ndume has three black spots from where they launch attacks against Cameroon, Niger, Chad and Nigeria. With the recent killings of the Chadian army personnel and the Chadian President personally leading the fight against them, the move inflicted serious casualty on Boko Haram. And the Nigerian government is also responding to those attacks.

Determined to protect minors across the state, Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba, Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development in Kaduna state has said that anyone caught violating minors in the state would not be spared by government.

The commissioner who was also member of the Human Capital Development Council gave a vivid description of how she handled a private school proprietor in the state who had confessed to having sex with a pupil in his school and her biological mother.

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and other rescue teams were on Saturday, attacked and repelled by warring rival groups from putting out raging inferno which affected several structures in Ajah, Eti-Osa, Local Government Area of the state.

The fire, which was believed to have been started by the rival groups over land dispute involved three bungalow buildings with 48 rooms of varying sizes and 15 shanty structures. The buildings are situated on a land of about 1,944 square metres.

The Nigerian Army on Saturday reported that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen TY Buratai, has relocated fully to the North East.

Buratai from his new location according to the report will be overseeing and directing the overall operation in the theatre and other Nigerian Army operations across the country.

The Nigerian Army Headquater in a press statement announcing the development said, “While addressing troops of Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State on 9 April 2020, Gen Buratai said that he will be with them to the nooks and crannies of the theatre.”

The Ogun Police Command says it has arrested 15 more suspected cultists terrorising Ifo and its environs. The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in an interview with Newsmen in Ota on Sunday. Oyeyemi said that the police had earlier arrested 19 suspected cultists around Ifo and its environs, adding that the total number of hoodlums apprehended were now 34.

There was pandemonium at Dumez Street, Off Benin Auchi Road, Eyean, Benin City yesterday after an early morning explosion suspected to be bomb in the area.

About six houses were affected by the explosion, while its impacts were visible in about six houses in the area.

As at the time journalists visited the place, operatives of the Nigeria Police were already on ground to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Mr Samuel Aruwan has read the riot act to bandits, anarchists and other killers in the state. “Government will not negotiate with them, we will work with security agencies to neutralize them and others who commit atrocities,” he said.

