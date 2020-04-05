Aside coronavirus: 10 Nigerian news you might have missed

Kindly Share This Story:

Ten Nigerian news you might have missed.

Governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have lauded the efforts of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole towards building a prosperous Nigeria.

Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this in a message of felicitation on the occasion of Oshiomhole’s 68th birthday.

The governors said: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress on his 68th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family.

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested nine members of a vigilante group, popularly known as Yansakai, for allegedly killing seven persons in an attempt to rustle their cows and sheep in the Zuru area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, who disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

He said the suspects flouted the command’s directive, which warned members of any voluntary security organisation to desist from taking the laws into their hands.

Gunmen, at the weekend, killed a police Inspector attached to the Abia State Police Command headquarters, Umuahia. Police sources told Vanguard that the gunmen had waylaid the policeman, identified as the Inspector Amadi Kingdom, at about 5 am, as he was on his way from night duty in one of the state High Court Judge’s residence.

The gunmen were said to have shot the officer in the stomach and he died instantly, as they made away with his rifle.

The Middle Belt Conscience Guards (MBCG) has welcomed the Federal Government’s directive to deploy troops to assist the police flush out bandits in Sokoto and Plateau States.

According to the group, the collaborative efforts of Army and Police in the past yielded dividends aplenty and would play out this time around.

In a statement signed by Secretary General, Dr. Paul Itodo, the Middle Belt Conscience Guard said the involvement of the “Nigerian Army in routing out bandits from forests around the country is an indication of its invaluable role in internal security operations in the country.”

The Abia State Police Command has arrested four suspected traffickers and rescued 19 children along Umuika axis of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, E. Ene Okon who confirmed this to newsmen said the operation was carried out by operatives of State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said the operatives who were on stop and search duty along the expressway rescued the children as they were being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna at the Isiala Ngwa end of the busy road.

After days of lockdown, the police are warning Nigerians especially Lagos residents to be on the alert because hoodlums maybe on the prowl from now. Their investigations informed this alarm. Already, they have received some reports of attacks at some bus stops at Mile 2 area of Lagos.

Investigation carried out revealed that the hoodlums may even attack homes in densely populated areas of Lagos like Orile, Iyana-Ikpaja, Okokomaiko, Maza-Maza, Ijora Badia, Ajegunle, Mile2 bus stop, Second Rainbow, Ikeja under bridge, Obalende, Lekki-Epe expressway, Ikorodu, Mile 12, Ketu- Alapere, Ikotun, Dopemu, Ogba etc.

Also, a trending recorded voice alert by one of the residents of the state has been alerting residents of plan by a gang of criminals to operate in many areas as they could no longer endure the continued lockdown in the state.

The recorded male voice claimed he intercepted their plans while in a mini-bus popularly called keke operating in Orile-Ajegunle when four of the occupants spoke in a native language revealing their plans to attack people.

Amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus disease, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, disclosed that deaths from the Lassa fever outbreak in the country have hits 185.

The Centre in its Week 13 situation report noted that Nigeria has been battling Lassa fever outbreak since the beginning of the year with 951 confirmed cases.

Although the NCDC stated that there was a decline in the number of cases for four consecutive times, a total of nine persons died in a week.

The report revealed that last week no fewer than 176 deaths were recorded.

NO fewer than three persons including a father and his son were reportedly murdered in the farm by herdsmen in Arimogija community, Ose council area of Ondo state.

The victims were a rice farmer, Jacob Odushe his son, Adura and one Victor Ejeh.

They were reportedly murdered in the farm last week by Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile, residents of the community, have fled their houses following the attack by the herdsmen.

They alleged that a helicopter once came into the forest of the community and dropped some ammunition for the herdsmen in which they perpetrate criminal activities.

According to them, the matter was reported at the police station but no action was taken by the security agencies on the matter.

Palpable tension enveloped Arimogija, in Ose council area of Ondo state weekend over alleged supply of weapons by a helicopter to herdsmen to unleash terror on the residents of the community

The helicopter was alleged to have landed in the bush where the weapons were said to have been supplied to the herdsmen.

Recall that a rice farmer, Jacob Oduche, his son, Adura and one Victor Ejeh were murdered in their farm by suspected herdsmen last week.

Consequently, residents of the community have fled their houses following the attack by the herdsmen and the alleged nonchalant attitudes of the state police command.

After months of reprieve, violence has erupted in some communities in the Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local government area of Plateau State as locals raise alarm over fresh invasion of their communities by night attackers.

The recent incidents have caused set back to the peace efforts in the area as the people say isolated attacks had been ongoing in the last two weeks.

It would be recalled that frantic calls were made by residents of Teigbe and other neighbouring communities on Thursday night about an invasion by people they say are Fulani herders but Saturday Vanguard could not readily confirm if there was any intervention by security operatives as all attention seems to be directed at the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kindly Share This Story: