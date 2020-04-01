Aside coronavirus: 10 Nigerian news you might have missed

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Space Research and Development Agency, NASRDA, weekend, disagreed with the Ondo State Police Command over the cause of Saturday’s explosion that injured 13 persons and destroyed over 70 houses.

An explosion rocked Akure at about 1am on Saturday, wreaking havoc and making a crater on the Akure-Owo highway.

The Police Commissioner, Adie Udie, had disclosed that the explosion was caused by explosives meant for a quarry company in Edo state.

The spokesperson of the agency, Dr. Felix Ale, however, said: “The explosion could be a natural phenomenon of a suspected fall of a meteoric from an asteroid belt on great speed from space.”

Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria, STOAN, has asked the Federal Government to plan for the relocation of petroleum depots, otherwise called tank farms, from Apapa to avoid any disaster that may lead to loss of lives and investments.

Speaking against the backdrop of the March 15 explosion at Abule Ado, Lagos State, which claimed 23 lives and displaced more than 500 people from their homes, STOAN, Chairperson, Princess Vicky Haastrup, urgent steps towards the relocation was necessary to avoid a repeat of the catastrophe in the crowded residential areas.

She said, “We are concerned about the preponderance of tank farms in Apapa, which is a port area and a high residential population density town.”

Imo Police has arrested a woman who allegedly killed a commercial sex worker for dating her husband. Vanguard gathered that the 26 years old woman, identified as Ada Amuzie, allegedly killed the commercial sex worker, Happiness, at Imika Obiti.

The Imo State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Godson Ikeokuin said the woman has been arrested and that preliminary report showed that the suspect accused Happiness of dating her husband, one Ejike Lambert.

A Medical Practitioner, Dr Lawrence Abada of Estate Clinic, Benin, says regular intake of clean drinking water helps to build the human immune system and reduces the risk of illness.

According to him, lack of water in the human system can cause blood to become thicker, increases blood pressure, leads to digestive problems, constipation and an overly acidic stomach.

He advised that men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 litres) of clean water daily and 11.5 cups (2.7 litres) of fluids daily for women.

The Nigerian Army has on Tuesday, released the postings and appointments of some affected senior officers. This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, dated March 31, 2020.

The posting which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, was a routine/normal exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has warned the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, not to go ahead with the planned increase in electricity tariff from April 1, 2020.

The organised labour said it would be an act of insensitivity on the part of the electricity regulatory body to go ahead now and increase tariff when the entire world including Nigeria was grappling with the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic that has traumatized mankind.

Insurance firm, Allianz Nigeria, said it settled 53 claims worth over N2.8 million in less than an hour.

The company said the development is a fallout of its nationwide campaign to settle motor claims within 60 minutes.

Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Monday, disclosed that Nigeria earned a total of $32.63 billion from the oil and gas sector in 2018, a 55 per cent increase on the $20.99 billion recorded from the sector in 2017.

In a statement on the release of the 2018 oil and gas industry audit, NEITI also announced plans to release the 2019 audit report this year, effectively clearing the backlogs of the audits of the extractive sector and making the reports more timely and relevant.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has apologized to retirees and workers of the state over the inability of successive governments to find a lasting solution to the nagging backlog of unpaid pensions in the state.

The Governor who tendered the apology in Makurdi while flagging off Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, for the state workforce, said the huge pension liabilities he inherited was one of the unpleasant realities his administration had been battling with.

THE Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Oron, Commodore Duja Effedua (retd.) has disclosed that indigenes of the host community have enjoyed far more privileged employment and admission ratio in excess of lawful recommendation.

Effedua who made the clarification when officials of the Oron Union paid him a courtesy visit, said management of the Academy under his watch will continue to do everything possible within the ambit of the law to provide employment and admission openings for indigenes of the host community.

