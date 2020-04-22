As COVID-19 spreads, Lagos Mainland leads with 107 confirmed cases

Kindly Share This Story:

Grows with more than 150% in 9 days;

Eti-Osa, Ikeja & Alimosho also record high cases

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State government may need to adopt a more stringent containment measure as the COVID-19 Pandemic appears to grow astronomically in major parts of the state. In a chart illustrating how the COVID-19 infection is increasing in the state, Lagos Mainland Local Government is currently topping the chart with 107 cases. Findings show that the most agonising aspect of the growth is that it represents over 150 per cent in just nine days.

Next to Lagos Mainland Local Government is Eti-Osa Local Government where the infection rose from 57 per cent to 85 per cent in nine days. The two Local Governments are followed closely by Ikeja Local Government with 41 cases and Alimosho 15, with a cluster of infections.

The chart, released by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, captures the confirmed cases by LGAs in the state from 8th of April to 18th of April, 2020, and also reveals that three Local Governments including Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Epe and Ojo have not recorded confirmed cases.

According to the chart, other local governments where confirmed cases have been recorded include; Ikorodu 4, Ifako-Ijaiye 2, Ibeju Lekki 1, Badagry 2, Apapa 2, Amuwo- Odofin 5, Agege 1, Surulere 6, Shomolu 8, Oshodi /Isolo 7, Mushin 7, Lagos Island 2, and Kosofe 11.

On a gender basis, the chart reveals that 70 per cent are male while 30 per cent are female.

However, it also shows that no age is immune to the disease as the age distribution according to the chart shows all ages were affected.

As of the period currently in review, there are two patients above 80 years, 60 people are between the ages of 40 and 49, 63 are also between the ages of 30 and 39 years, 34 persons are also between 20 to 29 years; 14 people are aged10 to 19 years.

For others, two persons are aged 70 to 79 years, and five persons are between the ages of 60 and 79; 38 persons are between the ages of 50 and 58 years while five persons are aged 0 to 9 years.

Although the chart gives a summary of cases as of 17th of April, 2020 at 306 with 194 active cases, the cases rose to 379 with 262 active cases as of 19th April while 98 had been discharged with 14 deaths recorded so far.

However, as at 11:50 pm on the 19th of April, 2020 Nigeria had recorded 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19,170 discharged and 21 deaths.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, a total of 7,153 samples have been tested in the country.

Reacting to the situation, the President of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile, blamed the current rate of infection on low testing even as he expressed worry that further increase of cases may lead to more severe cases which will bring a strain on the state’s health system.

He said the state government should escalate laboratory testing for all residents n those areas identified to have a higher number of cases in order to quickly isolate positive cases and keep other people in the community safe.

“With increased testing, it is expected that the numbers will continue to grow and we will continue to have higher numbers for some time and that will be like a representative of the real incidence within the community.

“We were trying to guard against community transmission because it can be very exponential in the way the sensitivity rate will come up. But one reason why we have more cases is because of the low testing, and now the real issues are coming up.”

He said the government should strive to change the trajectory by testing everybody around the identified areas while normal precautionary measures are also instituted. “Lagos Mainland is a densely populated area and we need to take a lot of action in order to turn the upward slope and achieve the platinum before we can now say we are descending back.“

Stating that Lagosians in the areas should worry, Faduyile said: “The more we have people who are positive in the community, the more the chances of us having people who will present with severe diseases and the more we are likely to have a lot of strain on our health system.”

Faduyile said the control of the spread of the virus was not with government alone but the people should be aware to be ready to follow necessary directives by the state government and ensure that all the precautionary measures are followed.

“If the people refused to follow these measures, there is little the government will do. On the part of the government, we expected that they increase the number of testing so that we can have a large number of people tested and quickly get them isolated as well as ensure that the other people in the community are protected from further exposure from the infection,” Faduyile stated.

Meanwhile, the NCDC had issued an advisory recommending the wearing of face masks, (or equivalent) is recommended as an optional additional layer to be used in addition to other measures such as physical distancing, hand, and respiratory hygiene measures in Nigeria. The primary rationale for the advice on face masks is to prevent those who are infected but asymptomatic from spreading the virus.

The Centre also said the usage of face masks is particularly advised while attending large gatherings (where it is absolutely necessary to attend). These include but are not limited to shopping outlets, markets, shops, and pharmacies among others.

The further noted that the wearing of face masks alone will not protect against COVID-19, but must be combined with physical distancing, handwashing, respiratory hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and other advice from NCDC while older persons above 60 with existing medical conditions such as diabetes are particularly encouraged to wear masks as they are at higher risk of infection. It is also further advised that face masks are used by more vulnerable members of the society, citizens with ongoing respiratory problems, and those already exhibiting symptoms and awaiting testing.

