COVID-19: Ariyomo hands out chickens, cash, sanitizers to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the impact of the lockdown ordered by Ondo State government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state, Special Adviser (Energy) Engr. Tunji Ariyomo on Wednesday distributed no fewer than 500 live chickens to his constituents in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the move became necessary considering the fact that the people are not allowed to go about their normal businesses and work as part of measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ariyomo noted that since the lock down is biting hard and many of the people don’t have money, it is imperative for him to distribute the birds to the people most of who are vulnerable and poor.

He also handed some cash to each beneficiary, saying they would need the money to buy food and condiments to cater for themselves and their families.

Ariyomo who is a member of Federal Government’s Taskforce on Power noted that the state government could not do it alone, urging philanthropists and good people of the state to help the people in whatever capacity they could to cushion the effect of the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also distributed hand sanitisers to the people, urging them to maintain hygienic lifestyle and social distancing in order for them not to contract or spread the deadly Coronavirus.

Mrs. Adesola Ogunlade, one of the beneficiaries who spoke with newsmen after receiving the gifts and the cash, appreciated the gesture, saying it took understanding the feelings of the downtrodden to roll out these gifts for the poor and the vulnerable.

She revealed that most people, particularly market women and those who go out on daily basis to earn a living, are seriously facing hunger.

Adebayo Sunday, another beneficiary from Ward 2 in Akure South explained that the chickens and money given to them would go a long way in celebrating the Easter season despite the lockdown.

He disclosed that he sells tokunbo clothes, but the lock down has starved him of money to feed his family because the precautionary measures handed down by the government didn’t allow them to open shop.

Adebayo, therefore, appreciated the kind gesture of Ariyomo, calling on well-meaning individuals, particularly politicians to help the poor and the vulnerable in the season of hardship.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: