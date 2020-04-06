ARISE donates medical supplies to Lagos COVID-19 Response Team

Kindly Share This Story:

Nkiruka Nnorom

ARISE, a humanitarian and charitable organization, on Monday, donated medical supplies to Lagos State Coronavirus Response Team to support the ongoing campaign against the further spread of the pandemic.

The relief materials, which include 4,000 sanitizers, 20,000 hand gloves, and 4,000 facemasks, will equip the medical team with the necessary protective gear needed to contain the pandemic.

ARISE has always been in the forefront of the campaign to bring health care delivery to the most vulnerable in the society through its mobile clinics – Arise Hospitals- as well as the donation of boreholes and medical reliefs.

For over 11 years, ARISE has continued to reach out to many without bias, starting with its pioneer charity work titled: “Faith and Works” that is over 20 years old.

This initiative includes hospital visits, provision of essential materials for patients and hospitals, donations of incubators, oxygen gauge and high blood pressure monitors to Lagos Island Maternity and Dialysis Machine to Gbagada General Hospital to mention a few.

With Monday’s today, ARISE has joined other well-meaning Nigerians and organizations at this crucial time in the fight against COVID-19, particularly the sacrifices that all medical personnel are making at this time as they occupy the frontline in the battle.

Speaking while presenting the medical supplies at Yaba Medical Centre, Yaba, Lagos, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, Founder/Convener, ARISE, said: “ARISE takes health very seriously because you need to be in sound health to do anything tangible. Apart from the donation of personal protective materials, ARISE has free medicals outreach at the Healing Stripes Hospital for women every second and last Wednesday of every month.

“Also, under our adopt-a-village scheme, we have adopted many villages in Abuja. We built a full-fledged functional borehole in three of the villages for the schools and separate ones for the communities and their leaders. We also built full resource and literacy centers, completed renovations of schools, supplies of stationaries, books and brand-new classroom furniture.

“What keeps me going is the reality that we are able to bring smiles, relief and hope to the lives of the people and the communities we come in contact with.

“When you see that overwhelming look on the faces of the women, children, and men at times, you even think you have to do more and you see them so elated and thanking God for ARISE. We cannot help but keep going, knowing we are touching and affecting lives positively and giving hope to those that are almost giving up.”

“ARISE is all about educating and empowering the women knowing fully well that if you educate, impart knowledge in the woman and empower her, she, in turn, will do the same for her children who are the leaders of tomorrow. She will lift up her family, support her spouse and the list is unending, thereby bringing a better future and hope to her loved ones, community and ultimately, her nation.

“Remember that women are incubators and bring to birth and to life all they come in contact with. We are created that way.”

