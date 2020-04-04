Arewa council disowns purported Hausa leaders in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Galadiman Arewa Council of Chiefs in Lagos, Alhaji Aliyu Bambado, has frowned at the statement made by purported leaders of Hausa in the state, describing them as “self-styled” leaders and not representing legitimate Hausa communities in the state.

Bambado was reacting to a statement credited to one Alhaji Aliyu Garuba, who spoke with Vanguard correspondent on Saturday.

Garuba, who was referred to as Seriki Hausawa of Lagos, and Seriki Idi-Araba, Alhaji Hassan Auyo, had condemned the attack on the state special taskforce by worshippers who are allegedly from the northern part of the country.

Bambado, who disowned the two personalities, said: “As the only constitutionally and legally-recognized Arewa Council of Chiefs, we wish to outrightly disown the concocted story and dissociate ourselves from the so-called Seriki of Hausawa and Seriki Idi-Araba.

“Both claimants are unknown to the Arewa Council of Chiefs in Lagos State under the authentic leadership of the two eminent people, Alhaji Aminu Yaro Dogara, the Chairman Arewa Council of Chiefs in Lagos State and Sarkin Hausawan Lagos.

“The Sarkin Hausawan has as his deputy, Alhaji Mohammed Bambado, who is also the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos State.

“Much as we hold in high esteem the Lagos State Government and other leaders of the land, we do not think it is appropriate for any group of individuals to use our respected traditional institution for spreading false information in the media in a desperate attempt to impress anyone in government.

“Consequently, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the people behind that story which is capable of creating bad blood between people of the North residents in Lagos and the respected Arewa Council of Chiefs.

“We wish to state for the records that we have nothing to do with the claims by the two individuals and we are not aware of any such conflict between the so-called worshippers and the officials of the environmental agency.

“We call on all northerners in Lagos State to disregard the spurious claims by the two individuals, remain law-abiding and go about their lawful activities.”

“We shall keep the general public up-to-date on the those behind this misinformation, while we reiterate our unshaken loyalty to the Lagos State government.”

Vanguard

