Appoint Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, Nwosu tells Buhari

By Joseph Erunke

FORMER governorship candidate in Imo State and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Uche Nwosu, has made case for appointment of Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The politician, speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Saturday, said his call was necessitated by the need to fastrack distribution of the ongoing palliatives to Nigerians in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To this end, he appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to create an additional office in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and follow it up with the immediate appointment of a minister to man the office.

The creation of the office, he said, would not only complement the work of the current minister, Hajia Sadiya Farouk but also meet the growing humanitarian needs occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 and possible prevent any humanitarian crisis.

He insisted that this measure will accelerate the delivery of the federal government’s palliatives to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nwosu, who noted that the minister has done creditably well, insisted that the ministry can better accomplish its mandate at this time by having an additional hand to support the minister.

Hear him: “I want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for rising up to the occasion which no doubt has mitigated the spread of the virus and the country. But the Coronavirus pandemic has thrown up humanitarian issues that need to be tackled with equal zest and commitment.

“Naturally, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs comes handy at this time and the Minister, Sadiya Farouk has done very well in managing the humanitarian challenges but the ministry will deliver better if she is assisted, so there is urgent and compelling need to have a junior minister that will facilitate what the substantive minister is doing.

“The task is enormous and can be best handled when another competent hand is engaged.”

Nwosu, however, lauded the Buhari-led Federal Government for rising up to the occasion in the management of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He observed that the president has provided leadership at a very trying period, which according to him helped in galvanizing Nigerians to stave off the pandemic to the amazement of many who thought that the country will be overwhelmed, adding that, “many countries didn’t expect that Nigeria will stand strong against this virus giving the status of our healthcare system but the country has been stirred by astute leadership to rise up to the needs of the time”.

The president, he said, has shown that he can pilot the country out of this crisis and should be supported and not distracted

by the few that would want to politicize the situation.

The APC stalwart, however, cautioned against hate speeches and enjoined Nigerians to eschew all forms of hatred and bitterness and come together to combat the pandemic.

He said, “this is not the time to spread fake and hate news, it is a time to show love as a people, a time to come together and stand together to defeat this virus. With what the government is doing and all that is required of us as citizens is to queue behind our leaders and support the various policies put in place to fight this deadly virus”.

Nwosu also commended the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma for taken proactive measures to protect the state from the Coronavirus.

According to him, the governor has done well by transforming one of the health facilities, The Wellness Centre, built and equipped by wife of the former governor, Nneoma Okorcha, into an isolation and treatment centre with states of the art equipment.

“I am optimistic that Imo State is equipped for any eventuality in the issue of the Coronavirus pandemic. Government is a continuum and he has done well by continuing from where his predecessor stopped,” he said.

According to Nwosu, “The governor has shown enviable commitment to the protection of the health of the people of the state.

“I will also commend the former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha for his foresight in the building of hospitals in the state, one of which has been converted into isolation and treatment Centre for COVID-19 cases by the Nigerian Armed Forces,” he added.

