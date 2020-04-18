APC mourns Kyari, says Buhari has lost his ‘strong right-hand man’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has mourned the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, “Chief of Staff and one of the closest advisers to President Muhammadu Buhari”, lamenting that the president has lost his strong right-hand man.

APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu noted that “even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Mallam Abba Kyari left on earth will be celebrated for a long time. We remember a cerebral Nigerian who excelled in his private dealings, professional endeavours and public service”.

“President Buhari has indeed lost a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right-hand man and longtime adviser who promoted, protected and defended his interest in good times and adversity.

“The Party condoles with Mallam Abba Kyari’s immediate family, Buhari, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the people and government of Borno state over the painful loss. As Mallam Abba Kyari is buried according to Islamic rites, may Almighty Allah be merciful and grant him Aljanat Firdaus”, the party prayed.

Vanguard

