APC lauds Lagos govt. over COVID-19 response

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the state government for its courageous , inspiring , professional and reassuring response to the coronavirus scourge in the state.

In a statement on Sunday through its spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, the APC recalled that the state government before the report of the Italian index case on Feb. 22 had set necessary machinery in motion to protect the lives of its citizens in case of a full outbreak.

The party lauded Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all those in the frontline of the battle to protect residents of the state.

“They are in our prayers and we reassure them that they have a special place in history for this great effort.

“We also appreciate our law enforcement agencies for an incident-free first few days of the lockdown. We urge them to remain calm and professional all through, ” it said.

The party commended the display of collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government in the overall interest of the state.

It said that the speed and the smooth passage of the bills to facilitate the fight against the coronavirus further underscored the commitment of the law makers.

The party further commended the state for setting up temporary food markets in some schools across the state to cushion the effect of the closure of major markets in the state.

“In furtherance if its social intervention efforts, the state government provided food stimulus package for Lagos residents targeting 200,000 households which is highly commendable

“Without any doubt, the events of the past few days has underscored the fact that leadership is earned in unusual trying moments as the COVID- 19 scourge represents.

“Governor Sanwoolu has led the battle from the front by his provision of the wherewithal for our medical practitioners to deliver, provide succour for the vulnerable and by his time to time interaction with the citizens.

“The Lagos state government’s approach to battle COVID- 19 has since become the model highly commended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the international media like the CNN,” it said.

The party, however, enjoined all residents to continue to cooperate with the government in the battle against COVID -19 by obeying all measures put in in place.

” We should continue to stay at home, observe social distancing and hygiene tips and call the emergency phone numbers provided if need be.

“We urge all and sundry to provide the needed cooperation at all times. We shall win this battle together,” it added.

