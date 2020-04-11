APC gov’t taking advantage of Covid-19 to enrich self – Timi Frank

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC governments are taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to enrich themselves.

Comrade Frank made the accusation via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday as he described what he referred to as the “Cabal running the APC government as a profit-making bunch whose only interest is to loot the treasury dry.”

According to the Bayelsa-born political activist, “no government in the World has looted their country like the APC government.”

“To them, this is a profit-making period and the level of corruption is stinking all over this government,” he said.

“By the time they leave too, we would be shocked at what the looting cabal has done to Nigeria,” Frank stated.

READ ALSO: Fearful Egyptians disrupt burial of coronavirus victim

The political activist, who said he would remain consistent in exposing what he described as the ills of this administration, stressed that the current APC administration has introduced a new face to corruption and corruptive tendencies that will ruin the economy of Nigeria as no day passes without a report of one humongous sleaze being exposed.

Frank, in his tweet, said God used the COVID-19 pandemic to expose the kind of Government that is running the affairs of the country.

He said while other countries are fighting corruption with huge success, Nigeria is rather fighting it with kid gloves.

God used this COVID-19 to expose the kind of Government. It shows that @MBuhari has no concern for the citizenry. At this period Nigerians needs you more, that’s when u’re displaying ur incompetence. Buhari should never mention fighting corruption again. — Timi Frank (@RealTimiFrank) April 11, 2020



“It shows the @MBuhari has no concern for the citizenry of Nigeria.”

“At this period that Nigerians need you more, that is when you are displaying your incompetence,” Frank stated.

“Buhari should never again mention that he is fighting corruption,” he stressed.

“Now, when you talk about individuals who are fighting against corruption in Africa, then you will mention @PaulKigame of Rwanda and @Magufuli JP of Tanzania.”

Frank noted that “this is the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: