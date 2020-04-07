APC chieftain hails Lagos residents for obeying restriction order

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Lanre Razak, yesterday, commended Lagos residents for complying with the stay at home order.

Razak, in a chat with newsmen, stated that their cooperation with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has made his job of combating the Coronavirus easier and effective.

According to him, compliance with the restrictions order is a major act towards reducing the risk of spreading the deadly disease, urging that prevention is better, safer and cheaper than cure.

Commending the Sanwo-Olu administration for its efforts at preventing the spread of the virus, he said: “His performance has reinforced the need for a Special Status for Lagos State. Lagos State would soon attain a Special Status it deserves under the APC federal administration.”

Vanguard

