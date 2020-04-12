APC chieftain faults Ayade on COVID-19 fight in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

CALABAR- MR Godie Akpama, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State has expressed displeasure over Senator Ben Ayade’s measures in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic which the state is yet to record any case.

Akpama, a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Alliance in a statement made available to Vanguard at the weekend in Calabar stated that the money used in the purchase of fifty cars by the governor which he handed over to his aides could have been used in setting up a testing centre and equipping an isolation centre in the event of an occurrence of the virus in the state

“let me state categorically that the fifty cars are a misplaced priority because they cannot address the immediate health challenges the state is faced with. Having looked critically at the use which those cars have been put to, I am of the view that purchasing more ambulances would have been better for the state because they would serve present and future uses in cases of health emergencies.”

Akpama said though there is officially no reported case of Coronavirus in the state, certainly, the period of absence of any positive case should served as a window of opportunity for adequate preparation against it because it has no boundary.

The former Inter party Advisory Council Chairman in the state stated that he is of the opinion that the funds expended in the purchase of the fifty cars could have been applied in setting up at least one testing centre, and well equipped isolation centres in each of the three senatorial districts so that people can easily access the needed attention when it becomes necessary.

“Those cars serve little or no use in the fight against Coronavirus as examples from other states have shown. For instance, Ebonyi State has a state -of –the -arts Coronavirus testing centre in Abakiliki and a well equipped isolation centre, even when no case of Covid-19 has been reported there yet and Akwa Ibom State, though with 5 reported cases has two well equipped Isolation Centres, one in Ikot Ekpene, and another one in Uyo readily in place, long before any case of the Covid-19 was reported there”.

He said from available information, these states did not use any pleasure cars in their preparation against Coronavirus, therefore, rolling out fifty pleasure cars by the Cross River State government is not necessary, except used fin harassing innocent citizens in the state.

He also took a swipe at the compulsory wearing of masks imposed by the governor on people of the state stating that If wearing of the nose masks serve as prevention against contracting Coronavirus, there wouldn’t have been any need advising people to wash their hands regularly, maintain personal hygiene, and maintain social distancing.

“Though Governor Ben Ayade has stated that social distancing, s not necessary, the World Health Organisation, WHO, has stated categorically that all safety measures, especially social distancing are necessary

“At this period of Covid-19 rapid spread, advice towards prevention against contacting the virus should be adhered to strictly,”.

According to him If social distancing is not necessary, why did the Governor lockdown the borders linking other states with Cross River State? Why cant the state government send enough masks to the border posts for distribution to travellers coming into the state, instead of locking them out since social distancing is not necessary.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: