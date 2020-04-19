APC, Ajimobi mourn Abba Kyari’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

…Condole President Buhari

By Adeola Badru

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, has described the death of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, as a rude shock, adding that his death was a reminder that COVID-19 pandemic was no respecter of the status of anybody.

The party, at the weekend, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and put a halt to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The statement read: “The death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday 17th April 2020 came to everyone as a rude shock, even though we are quite aware of the fact that death is the inevitable end of everybody.”

“On behalf of the leader of APC in Oyo State and Deputy National Chairman(South) H.E, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, the State Chairman of APC, Chief Akin Oke, the state executive and all the members of APC in Oyo State, we commiserate with H.E, President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of this Borno born lawyer, banker and an astute administrator.”

“We pray that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and put a halt on the spread and death of COVID-19 Pandemic in our country, Nigeria. Finally, the death of Mallam Abba Kyari is a further reminder to all of us that this COVID-19 Pandemic is no respecter of the status of anybody. So we urge our people to maintain social distancing, stay at home and keep all the rules of hygiene to stay safe,” the statement added.

In the same vein, a former governor of the state and Deputy National Chairman(South), Mr Abiola Ajimobi, in his separate statement, said Nigeria has lost a patriot.

The immediate-past governor of the state maintained that late Abba Kyari was patriotic, hardworking and loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ajimobi said: “It’s with a great sense of personal loss and grief that I mourn the unexpected passage of Malam Abba Kyari, the patriotic, hardworking, loyalist and Chief of Staff to our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“By his death, our President and our nation have lost a friend, a patriot and partner in the journey towards building a nation of our dream. His death is a great loss to our country at this time when his wise and sage counsel, calm disposition are critically needed.”

“His death is especially painful having paid the ultimate price in the service of the fatherland as he is said to have contracted the dreaded COVID-19 virus while representing the country on an official assignment.”

“Though we knew he was sick as a result of the disease, all the same, we thought he would overcome the ailment, thus, his death came suddenly and unexpected. I share in the grief of our President, our nation, his family and close associates who would continue to miss the void he left behind.”

“I know that no words can adequately capture the grief and the pains of the loss, I, however, pray that the Almighty Allah console us all, in this trying period. As we all mourn the passing away of this great Nigerian.”

“Let me leave you with the words of late Nelson Mandela. “Death is something inevitable. When a man has done what he considers to be his duty to his people and his country, he can rest in peace.”

“Malam Abba Kyari has done his duty to his people and his country. May his soul rest in peace and May the Almighty Allah grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus,” Ajimobi prayed.

