Anyone hijacking COVID-19 palliatives meant for vulnerables is cursed ― Cleric

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

A Cleric, Apostle Vinning Cookeygam has warned that anyone with the capacity to sustain self under the stress of COVID-19 but goes to hijack COVID-19 palliatives meant for the indigent and vulnerable is attracting curse and damnation upon self.

Cookeygams, founder, Christ Transforming Power Evangelical World Outreach sounded the warning in Port Harcourt Wednesday as the Rivers State Palliatives Committee begins an investigation into a report of a Tai Local Government Councilor accused of hijacking 10 of 100 bags of rice meant for the vulnerable in his ward.

The cleric who was among the five-man local palliative sharing committee when the state’s food items got his native Opobo/Nkoro local government area noted that the volume in which the Rivers government is dispensing the food items would go a long way in alleviating hunger among the vulnerable if the sharing is done with sincerity.

ALSO READ:

He said: “I am indigent. I believe if I go and take what is meant for the indigent and vulnerable, I am attracting curse to myself. The repercussions may not be immediate but will certainly come later. So for me, we all have to do the right thing. Let the food get to the right people.

“Instead of hijacking what is meant for the vulnerable, those who can fend for selves in these trying times should even think of supporting the state government’s efforts by drawing from what they have to help their vulnerable neighbours.”

Meanwhile, the statewide distribution of palliatives continued Wednesday with deliveries of 100 bags of rice, the same quantity for garri, 1000 tubers of yam, 100 cartons of pasta and five gallons of 50ltrs of palm oil to each of all 19 wards in Gkana Local Government Area of Ogoniland.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: