Anthony Fauci: Sports might not happen this year

Major League Baseball may be plotting a return, but Dr Anthony Fauci has some bad news for everyone hoping for team sports to return.

Fauci, the infectious disease expert who’s a part of the White House’s coronavirus task force, says that without widespread testing and quick results, sports may be sidelined for the duration of 2020.

“Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything,” Fauci told the New York Times. “If you can’t guarantee safety, then, unfortunately, you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season.’”

Fauci, the 79-year-old head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier this month “there’s a way” for sports to come back if they don’t have fans and quarantine teams in hotels between games.

The Post’s Joel Sherman reported Tuesday that MLB is growing more hopeful it can play games this season, with the current plan targeting games starting in early July.

“I would love to be able to have all sports back,” Fauci told the Times. “But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet.”

