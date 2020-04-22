Another WHO staff tests positive as Bauchi cases rise

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, yesterday confirmed the eighth case of the new coronavirus in the state as another staff of the World Health Organisations, WHO, tested positive to the disease.

Governor Mohammed during a briefing at the end of “an extraordinary stakeholders’ meeting” on the COVID-19 pandemic, among others said, “After a thorough discussion with all stakeholders of Bauchi, we have thoroughly discussed the problems and challenges on the prevalence of the COVID-19 in Bauchi.

”We have also taken cognizance of the fact that Ramadan is approaching, and the majority of the people have always considered this moment as period of worship.

“And looking at all the decisions taken by the Jamaatul Nasirul Islam, and opinions expressed by our Emirs, our Ulamas, we came to the conclusion that the Committee on COVID-19 in Bauchi will sit down with a cross-section of Ulama and clergymen to come out with clear guidelines on a partial lockdown on Bauchi State.

He said the partial lockdown was necessitated by the numbers of cases being recorded in some of the neighbouring states.

He said: “This is being considered because we have a resurgence with what is happening in Kano, our neighbours and even here in Bauchi. Even as we are meeting, I understand that there is another case that has been mentioned that has been found to be positive among the WHO staff – and now we have three active cases.”

Stressing that his government would not relent in efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic, Governor Mohammed said he now had the full backing of the stakeholders to do all that was needful.

“The stakeholders of Bauchi have taken responsibility and they have given the government of Bauchi the mandate to take any action that will stop the prevalence or escalation of this COVID-19 pandemic. We are therefore going to sit down and come up with clear guidelines but taking into cognizance what we will do to ensure sensitization and congregation following the protocols established by WHO in terms of social distancing and sensitization,” he added.

