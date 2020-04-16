Aniagwu congratulates Delta Deputy Governor at 52

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu has felicitated with Deputy Governor of Delta, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro as he turns 52 years on Thursday April 16.

The Commissioner in a statement on Thursday in Asaba, congratulated the Deputy Governor, describing him as a leader of inestimable value whose outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Delta and the Niger Delta was worthy of commendation.

He said Deacon Otuaro deserved all the accolades at 52, stressing that his impeccable performance and accomplishments in the peace and development of the region stood him out as a worthy peace ambassador of the Niger Delta.

According to him, His Excellency the Deputy Governor is a role model who has contributed so much to the success of the present administration in terms of sustaining the revenue main stay of the nation.

“On behalf of the Management and Staff of the Ministry of Information, Delta State, I congratulate an outstanding leader with great personal fulfillment, His Excellency Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro on the occasion of his 52nd birth anniversary on April 16.

“It is with great pleasure and personal conviction that I wish you a very well deserved 52nd birth anniversary.

“You have paid the price for a continued exploitation and exploration of oil production in the region and as a state we appreciate your didactic role in this regard.

“As you celebrate this anniversary, it is my prayer that God will grant you many more years of outstanding accomplishments in the service of God and mankind.”

Kindly Share This Story: