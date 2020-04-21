An Ideal Chief of Staff for Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bello Bala Shagari

Nigeria is no ordinary country and its citizens are no ordinary people. Hence, its need for extraordinary people in positions of power. People who don’t know Nigeria’s history will never understand the complexity and enigmous nature of this African Giant.

I seldom wonder if it is also true to say that many people do not understand how challenging it was for late Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff to the President? As a person who lived most of his professional life abroad as a non-politician, we must give him all the kudos for his ability to thrive in a complex, stormy terrain, to steer the affairs of the of the President with such single-mindedness, determination, vigor, and focus as has rarely been seen of a Chief of Staff.

His loyalty to the President is greatly admired even by staunch government opposition members who were not shy to make their statements public and unequivocal.

His patience and undistractedness with the public perception of himself, which was as baffling as it is increasingly appearing to have been unfounded, is proof that he was a man of great forbearance. He did his job without explaining himself. Indeed, it was not his job to do the explanation. His, was to get the job of the President done.

He will forever be remembered as one man who made the office of the Chief of Staff more significant than ever.

Today, the legendary Malam Abba Kyari is no more but the critical question remains as to who could fill the big shoes he has so graciously stepped out of? Now more than ever, the Nigerin public is coming to terms with how critical a role the CoS is to the success of any President, and how rich and diverse the traits and qualifications of its occupant must be.

However, a pertinent question looms large: who will be the next Chief of Staff?

One person comes to my mind, even though he maybe the last in the minds of many. However, he is a man who passes every quality of an ideal Chief of Staff to the President, especially since a strong foundation has already been laid to the office. I see him as someone who will handle the office moderately and relate well with the politicians, civil society and indeed the government machineries.

His tremendous expertise and enormous experience with national and international affairs cannot be over emphasized. His resume is unmatched even among his contemporaries. He is a jack of all trades. At the same, he is so humble that his friendliness contradicts his strict background. I remember during the 2019 general elections, when the leadership of the youths and students were aggrieved because we felt left out, he was the only man in the APC campaign hierarchy who decided to reach out to us for consultation. With nothing but a deep, respectful and conciliatory engagement, he left us feeling honored and included as major stakeholders. He told us to have our future in consideration, a statement that stuck with me since.

This is the kind of man you are looking for at this critical moment. Someone with political and administrative background. A conciliator who will relate with the people, especially ‘party people’ before they disperse in the wake of 2023 race. Because if the right man is not put in place, then the next Chief of Staff may as well be a disaster for the ruling party.

This is a man who has paid his dues so much so that many of us feel it is only a matter of time before he is called to lend his stellar services to the government again. This is a man who was loved and respected in Lagos because of enormous reforms at a time when the South West had a serious distaste for the Government that sent him. But somehow he managed the situation excellently and made friends even among enemies.

Whether he becomes the next Chief of Staff or not, the point is that he has tremendous respect from the youth and students because of his style of leadership, and we want him and the world to know. He is a strong party man, a patriot, a gentleman and an I deal Chief of Staff. He is Mohammed Buba Marwa.

*Bello Bala Shagari, a former President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, writes from Abuja

