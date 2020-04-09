Kindly Share This Story:

Former Nigeria Football Federation technical committee boss, Chris Green has urged the nation’s soccer-ruling body to consider ex-internationals like Emmanuel Amuneke and Finidi George for the post of the Super Eagles coach.

Green argued that present coach Gernot Rohr has proved to be an average coach as was seen at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. The German-born coach and the NFF are yet to agree on a new contract extension. NFF president Amaju Pinnick during the week laid down conditions Rohr must accept if he wants to continue.

According to Green, Rohr apart from leading the Super Eagles to a faultless qualification campaign, have not done better than indigenous coaches who had led the team to the world cup and AFCON.

“We have Finidi George and Emmanuel Amunike. I believe these guys can do a better job with our national team and help our football to grow.

“What we gave Rohr and what we got in return is a poor showing at the world cup and a third-place at the nation’s cup which I think we did not deserve.

“We should have at least gotten to the Quarterfinals at the world cup to show that he is an expert, an expatriate who is better and bigger than anyone found in Nigeria,’ Green told brila.net.

“With all due respect, he is an average coach, he is as good as any home-based coach and so, why don’t we look inward if we want the kind of result Gernot Rohr has given us in this country?” Green said.

Vanguard

