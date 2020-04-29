Amnesty programme not for all Niger Deltans — IYC

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

THE Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has backed claims by a former IYC President, Alhaji Asari Dokubo that the “Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, is not for all Niger Deltans but for those who took up arms to protest the injustice against the region and voluntarily surrounded their arms and ammunition.”

IYC clan chairmen for Ogbe-Ijoh/Warri clan, Smart Okosu; Gbaramatu clan, Peter Pudie and others for Diebiri, Egbema and Isaba, made their position known in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, while responding to a letter by the Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC, on the need to appoint an Itsekiri as coordinator of the programme.

The IYC leaders in the letter, also spoke on the position of the Itsekiri nation on the programme, saying, “It is on records that the Itsekiri ethnic nationality through the same INYC under the leadership of Mr David Tonwe, emphatically told the amnesty committee when they were to be documented at Koko that the Itsekiris were not militants and not involved in armed struggle hence they were not part of the amnesty offer.’’

