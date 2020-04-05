Aluko’s Residence offers comic relief amid coronavirus panic

Kindly Share This Story:

In order to help citizens cope with the boredom occasioned by the stay-at-home order, Africa’s first user-generated content platform with 100 per cent focus on African content, has continued a weekly release of episodes of its flagship comedy series, Aluko’s Residence.

The outbreak and rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus have put major cities across the world on lockdown, including Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria’s two most prominent cities, as well as fast-industrialising Ogun State which enjoys proximity to Lagos. Nigeria’s Federal Government last Sunday pronounced a 14-day lockdown on two states and the Federal Capital Territory, forcing citizens in these areas to stay at home.

Aluko’s Residence premiered at the Genesis Cinema, The Palms, Lagos on March 8, with film-goers and enthusiasts thrilled by Season 1 of the web-audience comedy series. Every Monday since then, a new episode of the series has been released online exclusively on www.ogelle.com.

Aluko’s Residence, produced by Reddot Television Network, parent company of Ogelle, is the story of a newly married young couple with rather faulty marital foundation. Ola Aluko (played by Jimi Odukoya) falls on hard times but is convinced by a pastor that getting married is the solution out of his stagnant career.

His fiancée Ovie (played by Uru Eke), a successful wedding planner, bails him out as she sponsors their wedding with the promise that he will repay as soon as fortune smiles on him. The couple agree to keep this a secret and both families are not aware of this arrangement. The upheavals arising from this arrangement, the interference of family members who feel entitled, and the antics of the security man at the gate, Bill Gates (played by Mong Kalu), are what make the drama tick.

In addition to Aluko’s Residence, Ogelle also released four other shows to help ease tension during the compulsory holiday. “Ogelle has released four exclusive shows to support your stay at home. 4Some – 6 episodes; The Lounge – 6 episodes; Life on the Plus Side – 6 episodes, and Health Hup – 7 episodes,” says Osita Oparaugo, the CEO, Reddot Television.

He also noted that Ogelle urges its audiences to stay safe by observing the necessary guidelines as outlined by the government and its relevant agencies. “Social distancing WORKS! Please isolate yourself and live! Stay home, stay safe. The world will win, God willing,” Oparaugo said.

While on the set of the comedy series last September, Oparaugo had told journalists in Lagos that Aluko’s Residence was the first time the company is making their own film.”

“We took our time to make sure the film we will make as our flagship film will be one that will travel globally and bring smiles on the faces of Africans and lovers of African content everywhere. We want to create an African drama and we are happy with the project,” he said.

Ogelle launched in Lagos in April 2019 and has recorded impressive acceptance not just from users in Nigeria but all over Africa and globally.

Kindly Share This Story: