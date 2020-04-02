Alleged killing of Warri youth: Ereyitomi berates soldiers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has condemned the alleged killing of a youth by some men of the Nigerian Army in Warri, Delta State on Thursday.

The lawmaker accused the soldiers of overzealousness and the use of excessive force in enforcing the lock-down directives of the state government.

Speaking to Vanguard on telephone on Thursday Chief Ereyitomi said: ”My attention has been drawn to various human rights violations in form of torture, degrading and inhuman treatment meted out to citizens of Warri Federal Constituency by men of Nigerian Army in their bid to enforce the laudable directives of the state government against the spread of COVID-19 virus. The latest of such being the gruesome murder of one Mr. Joseph Pessu, along Val Arenyeka Street, Ugbuwangue this morning (yesterday), which led to civil unrest and violent protest from youths and people from the community.

”May I quickly state that I unequivocally condemn the actions of the men of the Nigerian Army who carried out this barbaric act, as I believe they should have shown more restraints, tact and professionalism in enforcing the sit-at-home order, more so, when we are not at war with ourselves but against the dreaded pandemic. I know for a fact that these barbaric and unlawful acts do not form part of the rules of engagement for enforcing the state government’s directive. We cannot afford to add military brutality to the lot we have on our plate presently.

”I however, call on the good people of Warri Federal Constituency to remain peaceful, law abiding and obey the directives of the state governor to remain indoors and safe, in a bid to conquer the dreaded virus.

”I have contacted the appropriate authorities and they have promised to cause an investigation of the unfortunate incident to bring the perpetrators to justice. I commiserate with the Pessu family, the people of Ugbuwangue and pray that the Holy Spirit who is the great comforter, comforts you in this trying times. Be rest assured that in my capacity as representative of Warri Federal Constituency, I will pursue this case to a logical conclusion.”

”Once again, I urge you all to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while staying safe within the context of our homes. I pray that in no distant time, we as a people and the world at large will conquer this COVID-19 and become better and stronger for it. God bless us all. Amen.”

