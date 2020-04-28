Alleged fraud: Firm angry with Ihedioha’s SSG mentioning name

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Emeka Ihedioha’s Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Uche Onyegucha, yesterday, came under fire, after he mentioned eTranzact company as the firm used by Ihedioha to run the affairs of pensioners in Imo.

When Vanguard, in Owerri, called the Head Corporate Communications for eTranzact, Adeyemi Opene, he confirmed and said there was never a time they were involved in that Ihedioha’s project, as mentioned by Onyegucha, on a radio programme in Imo.

He said that eTranzact has pleaded with the members of the public not to listen to the misleading information from the former SSG, as he explained to Vanguard: “We never did any business with Ihedioha in the first place and I don’t know why our name was mentioned. We want to disabuse the thought that we were never involved in that project.”

As according to him: “Our attention has been drawn to a false statement emanating from an interview on a Hot 99.5FM Owerri Talk Show that featured the former Secretary to the Imo State Government, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha. During the interview, which held on the 22nd of April, 2020, the former SSG, Uche Onyeguocha, was quoted as saying: “We used eTranzact BVN and data capturing to screen the pensioners and used real time clock in, clock out, for the local government staff, and you don’t have to know anyone before you are paid.

“eTranzact International Plc. wishes to state categorically that the above statement (or information) is false and unfounded.

“Our organisation was never involved in the digitisation process of the Imo State Government Pension and Gratuity reforms under the former administration of Emeka Ihedioha.”

They continued: “We were not at any time engaged to offer such services to the Imo State Government. We disassociate ourselves from any connotation with regards to the statement.

“We urge the general public to disregard the above claims made by Hon. Uche Onyeguocha.”

eTranzact restates its commitment to being a responsible corporate entity with strict adherence to the highest industry practice governing our business operations. The company will continue to deliver secure, cost effective and innovative electronic and mobile payment services that are compliant with globally recognized standards.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: